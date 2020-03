TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Meghan Huerter's 20 points led Shenendehowa to the 81-58 Class AA semifinal win over Albany at Hudson Valley Community College Thursday night. The Lady Plainsmen built an early lead and never looked back, getting contributions on the scoreboard from 12 different players.

Shenendehowa will try to defend its title Saturday at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last year's final against Saratoga.