BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Burnt Hills defense came up with a big stop on a two-point conversion after Saratoga scored a touchdown to make it a one-point game to win 21-20. What made this win special is that it’s the first for new Burnt Hills head football coach Kevin Debonis.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, but the Spartans found a rhythm in the second quarter. Sam Karlitz scored on a double reverse to take a seven-to-nothing lead. Jack Rigabar threw to David Newell, who then threw a long pass to Tucker Zeh, tying the game at 7.

Both teams traded scores in the third quarter to tie the game at 14, but Burnt Hills took the lead in the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback Myles Yanuzzi scored on a QB keeper, giving the Spartans a 21-14 advantage. Saratoga got the ball back after a Burnt Hills turnover and scored on a touchdown catch from Brady Mills.

However, the Spartans defense stood tall on the two-point conversion to seal the 21-20 win.