BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They may be just two games into their season, but the Burnt Hills girls lacrosse team once again appears be the team to beat in Class C. The Spartans, coming a section title and a trip to the state semifinals last year, improved to 2-0 on the young season with a convincing, 17-11 win against Niskayuna Tuesday night.

Burnt Hills was fueled by a nine-point performance from MK Lescault, who reached the 400-career-point plateau in the effort. The Johns Hopkins commit tallied six goals and three assists; one of those goals came off a free position with just one second remaining in the first half, giving the Spartans a commanding, 12-4 edge at halftime.

The Silver Warriors showed some resolve out of the break. Freshman midfielder Ava Roemer went on a solo, 3-1 run to start the second half, trimming the deficit to six goals at 13-7. She finished the night with a game-high seven goals.

But moments later, Lescault found the back of the net off an assist from her younger sister, Maggie, an eighth grader. Then, senior Ella Blesi, who’s committed to play at Syracuse University next season, followed that up with a free-position goal, extending the margin back to eight.

Niskayuna continued to battle down the stretch, and managed to outscore Burnt Hills 7-5 in the second half. But that first-half deficit proved too much to overcome, as the Spartans secured the 17-11 win.

Maggie Lescault contributed six points on four goals and two assists. Blesi added five points with four goals and an assist.

Burnt Hills (2-0) has a quick turnaround, and hits the road Wednesday to take on Longmeadow High School in Massachusetts. It’ll be a 4:15 p.m. opening draw against the Lancers. Niskayuna kicks off a three-game homestand Thursday, welcoming in Columbia. That game gets underway at 11:00 a.m.