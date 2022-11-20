GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) — Under the guidance of long-time head coach Gary Bynon, the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake girls volleyball team has established itself as one of the premier programs in New York State in Class A.

The Spartans reached the final four for the 20th straight season this year, and aimed to claim a third consecutive state championship Sunday. However, they came up just short of that goal, falling to Section VIII foe Calhoun in straight sets, as the Colts earned their first-ever state title.

Burnt Hills struggled with Christina Strezenec’s squad in Saturday’s pool play, losing both sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-21.

The Colts continued to have the Spartans’ number Sunday, winning the opening set in dominant fashion. Leading 24-11, Colts senior Victoria Zovich was serving for game point. She’d come up from her server position to make a miraculous, diving dig to thwart a Peyton Felix smash. That effort was paid off by senior Julia Lawrence, who delivered the game-winning spike.

Calhoun carried that momentum into the second set, winning 25-19; the game-clinching point came on an ace from senior Ella Maldonado.

The Spartans showed some fight in game three, leading for much of the set. As Calhoun began its’ push, Burnt Hills junior Mckenna Law served up an ace of her own to give the Spartans a one-point advantage at 17-16.

But they could not keep the Colts at bay for long after that. Later in the game, with Calhoun serving for match point, Burnt Hills’ Sarah Robbins lofted a ball over the net, giving the Colts a chance to set up an attack, and Grace Miller unloaded for a kill that ricocheted off a Spartan, and landed out of bounds, landing Calhoun the set and match-clinching point at 25-19.

Calhoun rushed the court to celebrate its’ first-ever state title following the straight-sets victory.