LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Burnt Hills boys lacrosse team met top-seeded South Glens Falls in the Class C championship on Thursday, a rematch of last year’s section title game. The Spartans looked to repeat.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead. The Spartans came back with seven unanswered goals, and ultimately took a 7-3 lead into the half. Burnt Hills hung on for the 14-10 win, repeating as Section 2 Class C champions.

The Spartans will meet the winner from Section 9 on Wednesday.