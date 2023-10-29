QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a back-and-forth battle, but Burnt Hills captured the Class B Section title 4-3 over South Glens Falls.

After trading goals in the first period, the Spartans found another gear and scored off the stick of Lily Mastrella giving them a 2-1 advantage. Later on, Addisyn Knapik saw an opportunity she couldn’t refuse and struck with a goal of her own. Burnt Hills held a 3-1 lead at halftime.

When the second came around South Glens Falls fought back, Mia Benincasa helped trim the Spartan’s lead to one after scoring a goal. Burnt Hills wasn’t phased and responded with another goal from Knapik. Despite that, the Bulldogs called upon Lillian Willis and she answered the call, cutting the Spartan’s lead to one.

In spite of that effort, Burnt Hills defense was able to hold the Bulldogs out to secure the Section title win.