SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class B’s Schuylerville and Broadalbin-Perth matched up on Monday night in a game that had its share of momentum shifts.

The Black Horses jumped out in front in the first quarter thanks to Macey Koval, who banked in a layup to give Schuylerville a 7-2 lead. However, the Patriots punched back later in the quarter. Mairead Marsden took on some contact in the paint but got the shot to fall and capped off the possession with a trip to the charity stripe that brought them within two.

Later in the second quarter, Broadalbins’ Jillian Sassanella flushed a three-point shot to cut into the Black Horse’s lead right before the halftime buzzer to make it 25-20, Schuylerville. During the third quarter, Schuylerville started to build momentum and hit some timely shots. None were more-timely than when Emilie Richardson knocked down a layup to extend the Black Horses’ lead to 40-34.

The Patriots kept fighting back and eventually took the lead in the fourth quarter and won on a buzzer-beater to walk away with the 52-50 win.