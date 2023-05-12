GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 24 hours after Tamarac and Greenwich squared off on the softball diamond, the two sides were paired up again Thursday night. Only this time a Wasaren League Championship was on the line.

Tamarac took Wednesday’s matchup 5-0, and looked prime for another victory Thursday, maintaining a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning. But the Witches showed their resilience, fighting back to win 5-4 on walk-off, RBI single from junior first baseman Sophia Boice to claim her team a Wasaren League title.

The comeback began in that bottom half of the second when Greenwich scraped across a run on a Morgan Randall RBI double, trimming the deficit to two runs.

The Witches’ offense ramped up again in the fourth inning. After right fielder Norah Niesz cut the margin to one with a run-scoring double, left fielder Keira Kirk dunked a two-run single into left field. Just like that, Greenwich held a 4-3 lead.

But Tamarac did not go quietly. The Bengals managed to get the tying run in scoring position in the top of the seventh. Down to their final out, eighth grade third baseman Antonella DeLorenzo hit a sharp grounder to first base. The ball was knocked down and picked up by Boice, who had to lunge for the bag to get the out. But the ball rolled out her glove after making contact with the base, allowing Alexandria Castiglione to seemingly score the equalizer all the way from second base.

However, DeLorenzo had rounded first base into fair territory and was tagged for the third out. The first base umpire ruled that Castiglione had not reached home before the out was made, and the game was over. Upon further discussion, the ruling was overturned; the run scored, but DeLorenzo was still out, so the game headed into the bottom of the seventh inning.

That’s where Boice played hero ball, roping a single to left field with two outs that scored Brooke Kuzmich from third, not only claiming Greenwich the Wasaren League crown, but ending Tamarac’s perfect season.

After the game, Boice said she took a simple approach to the plate with the game on the line.

“I was a little nervous, but I knew that all I had to do was put it in play, and my runners on base would make it home,” said Boice. “We take our losses and use them to fuel us. Whenever we’re down we just keep on supporting each other, and picking ourselves up until we come out on top.”

Head coach Steve Autiello had total confidence in his three-hitter striding to the plate with the game on the line.

“Sophia’s got one of the best bats in the lineup,” said Autiello. “So, having her at the plate in that situation…I would take it every time. Every single player made a clutch play today, whether it was in the field, or at-bat.”

Greenwich (13-2, 13-2) will close out the regular season with a tournament Saturday. Its’ first opponent is Mayfield; first pitch is set for noon. Tamarac (16-1, 13-1) ends the regular season with back-to-back Suburban Council matchups. Friday will be a road tilt with Columbia at 4:15 p.m., followed by a home matchup Saturday at noon against Bethlehem.