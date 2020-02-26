Bishop Gibbons tops Hudson in quarterfinals

Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — The Notre-Dame Bishop Gibbons boys only have three losses this season by a combined six points and yet the Golden Knights are the seven-seed in the Class B sectional tournament.



They don’t have an easy road ahead of them and they started off against Hudson on Tuesday night.



Nacier Hundley led the way for the Golden Knights with 27 points, Rodney Parker added 18 to help Bishop Gibbons advance with the 82-65 win.



They will face Schalmont next.