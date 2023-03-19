TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Gibbons came close to taking the momentum in the third quarter against Oxford, but the Black Hawks made pivotal shots down the stretch that catapulted them to a 75-54 semifinal win.

Things were tight between the two combatants in the first half and the Golden Knights found some rhythm thanks to Mia’Rose Wylie who scored on a layup to give Bishop Gibbons a one point edge. Oxford was ready to respond and the best way they did was by shooting. Jocie Finch helped by scoring on a three-pointer that gave the Black Hawks an 18-14 advantage.

The Golden Knights refused to give up and showed their three-point range as well. Angelina Dietz knocked down a corner three to trim the deficit to three points. Later on, Madalyn Barrow struck from three-point range and the Black Hawks went into recess with an 11-point lead.

Bishop Gibbons came out the locker room on a mission and cut that lead to five thanks to Wylie scoring on a layup and getting fouled in the process. However, Oxford answered back thanks to Barrow netting a three to push their lead to 10. The Golden Knights weren’t able to recover and the Black Hawks advanced to the state title game.