TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Gibbons punched their ticket to the state semifinals after surviving a late surge from Seton Catholic Central.

The surge started in the winding seconds of the third quarter when Abby Pearl scored a layup that tied the game at 19. Despite that, Bishop Gibbons didn’t blink. In the fourth quarter, Autumn Davis helped push her team ahead, scoring on a mid-range jumper, giving them a two-point lead. However, they needed some insurance, and Mia’Rose Wylie added some with a deep three giving the Golden Knights a five-point cushion.

Seton Catholic wouldn’t give up without a fight, and Charlotte Hughes embodied that when she grabbed an offensive board and scored the put back to tie the game at 28, but then Wylie stepped up when her team needed her the most. Wylie scored on a layup while getting fouled in the process, helping Bishop Gibbons survive the late surge by Seton Catholic to secure the 37-30 win.