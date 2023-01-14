BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills and Bethlehem matched up Friday night, and the Eagles were soaring from the opening tip.

In the first quarter, Bethlehem missed a three-point shot attempt, but Ann Walston was at the right place at the right time for the putback to give the Eagles an early 4-0 lead. The Spartans would find some rhythm later in the quarter. Grace O’Connor attacked the paint and sank a floater to get Burnt Hills on the board.

Later in the winding minute of the first quarter, Bethlehems’ Kate Bannigan left the Spartans’ defense in the dust and scored on an easy layup. The Spartans struggled to get their offense going against a tough Eagles defense.

Friday night marked Bethlehem’s 10th win of the season. The final score was 62-30.