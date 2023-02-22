DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sec. II, Class AA boys basketball playoffs got underway on Wednesday night. The four seed, Bethlehem, hosted the thirteen seed, Niskayuna, in a close game that showed just how level the Class AA field is.

The Silver Warriors started the game on a 7-0 run. The Eagles matched that and then some. After falling behind 9-2, Bethlehem went on a 19-0 run that stretched from the end of the first quarter through the second quarter, as the Eagles brought a 21-9 lead into the break.

The Silver Warriors stormed back in the second half, as the game headed into overtime tied at 38. Bethlehem’s Cameron LeClair rebounded a missed free throw, and put in the buzzer-beating game winner in overtime to lead the Eagles to a 48-46 win.

Bethlehem will take on Green Tech in the quarterfinals at Hudson Valley Community College on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.