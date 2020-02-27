Bethlehem rallies past Albany in the first round

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In front of a standing room only, capacity crowd, the CBA basketball team topped rival La Salle 52-50 in overtime. The Brothers advance to the Section 2 quarterfinals, where top-seeded Shenendehowa awaits.

"Credit to our guys for hanging in there when things weren't going very well," said CBA Head Coach Dave Doemel after the game. "A lot of people did a lot of good things and everybody had to contribute today."