Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Bethlehem rallies past Albany in the first round

High School Sport

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem boys basketball team hosted Albany Wednesday night. The Eagles beat the Falcons by three points the last time they met each other on the court.

Albany entered as the thirteenth seed looking to pull of an upset against the fourth seed.

The Falcons were off to a great start, led by 15 midway through the second quarter, but the Eagles held them to six in the third, put up 31 points in the fourth for the 72-57 comeback win.

Bethlehem will face Niskayuna in the Quarterfinals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play