Bethlehem holds off the Storm

High School Sport

The G/M/S/S/V Storm came into Friday nights matchup against the defending Section 2 Champions Bethlehem unbeaten in the league.

Jackson Carroll put the Eagles on the board first in the first period and added another late in the second period. The Storm wouldn’t be able to recover from that.

Michael Kurdziolek picked up his first shutout of the season as Bethlehem skated away with the 2-0 win.

