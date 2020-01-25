Bethlehem holds off the Storm

UAlbany's lacrosse season starts in less than a month, The Great Danes have added 14 new faces to their roster and among those, Darien lapietro.

Lapietro played lacrosse and football at Burnt Hills. The former Spartan helped his high school lacrosse team to a Class B title last year.

Despite battling a shoulder injury for the past two years, The Burnt Hills alum said he's ready to bring his talent to UA.