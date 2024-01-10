LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — The Shaker boys basketball team entered Tuesday as one of two 9-0 teams in the Suburban Council, with a record of 5-0 in league play. Bethlehem, who sat a game behind the Blue Bison in the Suburban, came to play spoiler.

The Eagles jumped out to a 16-10 lead in the first quarter, before the Blue Bison ended the quarter on a 7-0 run, taking a one point lead into the second quarter. Shaker extended their lead in the second, taking a 32-27 advantage into the half.

The Eagles flew out of the half, winning the third quarter 18-11, on their way to a 63-59 win, handing the Blue Bison their first loss of the season.

Bethlehem’s Cam LaClair poured in 24 points, while Kieran Barnes added 23 points. Tye Mariano led Shaker with 20 points.