DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs and Bethlehem girls basketball teams ended the 2021-’22 season on a sour note, losing their first games of the Section II, Class AA playoff tournament. But both squads have rebounded in big ways this season; the Eagles entered Tuesday night undefeated at 3-0, and the Blue Streaks had posted a 3-1 mark that included a win against reigning Class A state champion Averill Park.

The two Suburban Council foes squared off in Delmar Tuesday night, and it was Bethlehem defending its’ home court, recording a 61-48 win to stay undefeated on the year.

Saratoga had things working in the paint early. Junior forward Carly Wise scored a layup off an assist from senior guard Lauren Lafountain to put the Blue Streaks up 7-4 with 3:42 to play in the opening quarter.

Then the Eagles started to catch fire, going on an 11-2 run to take a 15-9 advantage at the 3:51 mark in the second stanza. The run was punctuated by a three-pointer courtesy of sophomore Katherine Bannigan.

Wise did her part to keep ‘Toga in the game; she laid in another two-pointer almost 90 seconds later, and scored eight of the Blue Streaks’ 12 first-half points.

But Eagles junior guard Ellie Cerf answered right back their next trip down the floor. She created space from her defender with a sweet step-back, and drilled a trey ball to put Bethlehem back up seven points; they took an eight-point lead into the break, 20-12, and only extended that advantage in the second half, cruising to the 61-48 victory.

Bethlehem (4-0) hits the road for its’ next contest Friday: a 6:00 p.m. tilt with Schenectady. Saratoga Springs (3-2) returns home Friday for a 7:00 p.m. matchup with Guilderland.