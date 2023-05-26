SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Eagles defeated Niskayuna 12-6 in the Class B Section 2 championship.

Early in the first half, the Silver Warriors and Eagles were going back and forth, trading goals. However, the Eagle’s offense rattled off a 3-0 run to take a 5-2 lead. Nisky would cut the deficit to two, but just before halftime, Sophie Klein scored top shelf to give Bethlehem a 6-3 heading into the half.

The Eagles extended that lead by five in the second half. Niskayuna managed to trim the lead by three, but Bethlehem found another spark scoring three more goals to secure the win.

With this win, Bethlehem advances to the Class B regional round.