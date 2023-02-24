DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem played host to two Section 2 Class AA girls basketball quarterfinals on Thursday night. In game two, the two seed, Bethlehem, hosted the seven seed, Shaker.

The Blue Bison came to play, taking a 31-20 lead into the half. But the Eagles stormed back in the second half to avoid the upset, advancing with a 56-52 win. Kaitlyn Robbins led the Eagles with 17 points.

Bethlehem will play Shenendehowa at Hudson Valley Community College at 4:30 PM on Monday in the semifinals.