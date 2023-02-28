TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College played host to the Section 2 Class AA girls basketball semifinals on Monday night. The first game saw #3 Shenendehowa take on #2 Bethlehem, followed by #4 Colonie meeting up with #1 Albany.

In the first game, Shenendehowa was dealt an early blow, losing guard Bri Carey for the game. The Lady Plainsmen battled through the adversity early, but the Eagles led 21-13 after the first quarter.

Shen battled back in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 28-26 at the half. The second half was all Eagles, as Bethlehem pulled away to advance to the final with a 58-40 win. Caroline Davis led all scorers with 18 points for Bethlehem.

In the second game, Colonie started out hot, leading the defending section champions 17-11 after the first quarter. The Falcons cut into the deficit in the second quarter, but still trailed 31-30 at the break.

Albany’s offense exploded in the third quarter, putting up 29 points. The Falcons rode that momentum to a 77-68 win, sending Albany back to the section title game.

The Falcons had four scorers in double figures, led by Shonyae Edmonds with 26. Bella Franchi led Colonie with 22 points. In the third quarter, Colonie’s Jayla Tyler reached the 1,000 point milestone for her career on a lay-up.

#1 Albany and #2 Bethlehem will meet in the section final on Friday at 7:45 PM at HVCC.