BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Berne-Knox-Westerlo, the sixth-ranked team in the state for Class C girls basketball, remains unblemished after defeating Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 60-41 Thursday night.

Coming out of the locker room, the Bulldogs held a 36-17 lead, but the Golden Knights started with a hot hand.

Angelina Deitz knocked down a three to help build some momentum, but that run was brought to a stop when Berne Knox’s Annie Lendrum showed off her mid-range game. After three quarters, the Bulldogs led 43-31.

However, the Golden Knights didn’t quit thanks to Mia’rose Wylie, who scored on a two-point jumper and finished the game with 15 points. Just when Bishop Gibbons found a rhythm, here come the Bulldogs with a counter punch. Bella Daguillo dropped three of her team-high 20 points putting the Bulldogs ahead 54-38.

Emily Edwards pitched in with 11 points to help secure the 60-41 win.