CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fourth-seeded Berne Knox Westerlo Bulldogs rattled off a late second-half surge to beat fifth-seeded Hadley-Luzerne 64-52 in Clifton Park Friday night.

Early on, the Eagle’s offense was flying with all the momentum, but the Bulldogs barked back. Blake Shaver showed off his range by netting a three-point shot that tied the game at three. Hadley-Luzerne responded on an Alexander Mattison three-point shot to put the Eagles back on top by three.

Later in the quarter, Josh Ellis snuck to the back side of the Bulldog defense and made them pay with an easy layup that gave the Eagles to 10-3 lead. With under a minute to go in the first quarter Shaver struck from the top of the key, which sparked the beginning of a comeback for the Bulldogs, who won 64-52.