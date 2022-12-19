TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Day two of the Coaches vs Cancer Bracket Buster went well for the Ballston Spa Scotties, they beat the Tamarac Bengals 79-70.

The Scotties were up 64-56 to start the fourth quarter, but Blainze Zoller extend it with a three-point shot. Despite that, the Bengals didn’t give up. Joey Poulin found an opening in the Ballston Spa defense and attacked the paint but they were still down by 11.

Later on, the Scotties made more timely shots and none were more timely than Benjamin Phillips fast break layup that put Ballston Spa up 75 -62. Tamarac tried to make it a game, but Ballston Spa came away with the 79-70 win.