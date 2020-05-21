Ballston Spa seniors honored

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ballston Spa senior student athletes may not have gotten the send off they’d hope for but village and county officials, booster club reps and coaches made sure they got recognized in a very special way. 53 banners now hang on light posts to represent those who didn’t get to close out their senior year the way they wanted to.

Baseball head coach, Curtis Noble said, “It’s not about me, it’s not about the great group of coaches that are here gathered with us today but it’s truly about these young men and women that are going to go on and grow from this experience.”

CJ Beverly, a mother and booster club representative spearheaded the whole project. “My son said to me, I didn’t know my last day was my last day so that is why we’re doing it.” Her son Tyler said, “It’s pretty cool, it’s a pretty cool thing she put together. I’m glad that she did it.”

The most student athletes we’ve seen together in a long time. @B_Spa_Athletics spring sport student athletes are being recognized today. I’ll have the story on @WTEN. @bspanews pic.twitter.com/5y7a8psENZ — Katya Guillaume (@KatyaonTV) May 20, 2020

“To have this recognition from the community and all of the support is definitely means a lot to all of us,” softball starting pitcher, Lauren Kersch told News10.

Amanda Fifield knows very well how her softball players are feeling during this pandemic. She said she keeps up with them on a regular basis. “It gives them a sense of closure to some degree to have a senior night type of event.”

Even 112th District assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh came and showed her support for the seniors.“I represent such an awesome district and the way that the community just pulls together and does something like this, it doesn’t surprise me but I couldn’t not be a part of it.”

Samantha Devito is headed to Princeton to study economics and play lacrosse, she tries to keep a positive mindset. “It’s hard to think about what could’ve been but to have this and have the community come together,” Lucas Bennice finished by saying, “The bottom line is that Ballston Spa is a tight community and we all care about each other, it doesn’t matter if your on any different sport, we all bond together.”

The banners along Front Street and Route 50 will stay up until August 1st and the athletes will be able to take them on their next adventures.



The hardware will stay up for the villages year-round banner program. Next tribute will be to first responders and volunteer firefighters.