BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With a full menu of high school football games on tap for Friday, Ballston Spa and Guilderland gave Section II fans a little appetizer with a rare Thursday-night game. The Scotties defended their home turf, securing a 26-16 win.

The Dutchmen put them on their heels, though, with an opening-drive touchdown on a two-yard, fourth-and-goal pass from Travis Berschwinger to Owen Balleau.

Ballston Spa responded on its’ ensuing drive. Junior wide receiver Kalai Leahey-Makanani took a jet sweep nine yards into the end zone, tying the game at seven. Two possession later, senior quarterback Nico Savini connected with Jake Powell for a touchdown strike that put Ballston Spa ahead 14-7.

Guilderland answered with six before the half, but after a missed PAT, the Scotties still maintained an edge at halftime.

The first points of the second half came courtesy of a 27-yard field goal from Guilderland kicker Kyle Efaw, reclaiming the Dutchmen a 16-14 edge.

But that’d be short-lived. Ballston Spa closed the game with 12 unanswered points on a 47-yard house call from Brayson Cornick to start the fourth quarter, and a four-yard tote to pay dirt from the junior halfback to put the game away. Cornick finished with a game-high 218 yards on the ground.

Ballston Spa (3-2) hits the road next Friday to take on Colonie. Guilderland (0-4) will aim to get in the win column in Week 5 when it hosts 2-2 Schenectady.