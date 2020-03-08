Back-to-back sectional titles for Shenendehowa

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa girls basketball team chased their second straight sectional title Saturday night against Saratoga.



Although the Blue Streaks would open up on a five-oh run, it didn’t take long for the lady Plainsmen to grab the lead and hold on to it.



Hard fought battle but @ShenGirlsHoops takes home the plaque with a 6️⃣0️⃣-5️⃣6️⃣ win. pic.twitter.com/L0WBpvtqtj — Katya Guillaume (@KatyaonTV) March 8, 2020

Shenendehowa led 20-6 after the first quarter but the Blue Streaks rallied back and brought it within one from a Dolly Cairns jumper.



A missed three-pointer late in the game for the tie by Cairns would cost Saratoga its first title in program history.



The Lady Plainsmen seals the deal to take home the plaque with a 60-56 win.