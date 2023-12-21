AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The best way to describe Averill Park’s Taylor Holohan is by simply calling her a scorer.

The senior Warrior and two-time Section II champion just eclipsed 1,000 career points in Averill Park’s 75-26 win over Burnt Hills. Holohan said the moment was like a dream.

“I didn’t think that I was ever going to be able to get there,” said Holohan. “I mean when it happened it was like.. It took me a second to because Tatyana had to tell me but I mean it was just surreal it’s so cool.”

Head coach Sean Organ believes her dedication to her craft has led up to this point. He first saw Holohan’s potential when she was just in eighth grade.

“It’s just a culmination of her hard work and dedication. She puts so much into where she is,” Organ said. “Things like that just don’t happen overnight you know she works really hard in the off-season, she travels, she’s done a lot of really special things and she’s off to the next level at the end of the season, but we’re really happy for her.”

Though it’s an individual achievement, Holohan credits her team for sticking with her along the journey.

“Team first team first,” Holohan said. The only way you’ll get anything done is with your teammates and it’s just so cool that I was able to do it with these girls especially because in my first year of cyo it was these girls and it’s really really cool that I am able to play my last year for Averill Park with these girls. You can imagine how touching that is so it’s really an honor to be able to play with them my last year and first year.”

Now that this goal is checked off the box, Holohan and the Warriors have bigger fish to fry after the Christmas break.

“I just want to start with our most simple goal with sectionals and then obviously I would like to win it all but we gotta start from a small point and then we’ll go from there but sectionals are my first goal,” Holohan said.