DELMAR, N.Y. – The Averill Park girls basketball team improves to 8-0 with a 30-point win at Bethlehem (2-2) Thursday night.

The Warriors built a double-digit cushion with a 10-0 run in the first quarter and a 13-0 run to open the second quarter.

Kelsey Wood led all scorers with 20 points. Her sister Amelia Wood and Anna Jankovic added 19 points apiece in the win.

FINAL: Averill Park 66, Bethlehem 36