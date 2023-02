DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem hosted a matchup between two state ranked girls basketball teams on Monday. The Eagles, ranked 12th in Class AA, welcomed in Averill Park, ranked 2nd in Class AA.

The Warriors took over the game in the third quarter, going on a 10-0 run to take a 42-30 lead. They held on the rest of the way, winning it 58-50.

Taylor Holohan led Averill Park with 17 points. Bethlehem’s Kaitlyn Robbins led all scorers with 18 points.