AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday night’s high school basketball slate was highlighted by a matchup between two of Section II’s top girls basketball teams. Bethlehem, ranked eighth in the state in Class AA, made the trip to Averill Park, where the Warriors sit second in the state in Class A.

Something had to give Tuesday night, as a pair of streaks were on the line; the Warriors entered the game winners of 10 straight, while the Eagles were unbeaten (11-0) in Suburban Council action.

Despite a slow start, Averill Park dominated quarters two through four, and for the sixth time this year, knocked off a AA squad, taking down Bethlehem 56-40 behind a 20-point effort from junior Taylor Holohan.

It appeared in the early stages as if the Eagles would coast to victory. They jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the first quarter.

But the Warriors settled in in the second frame, and slowly started to chip away at the deficit. Sophomore Kayleigh Ahern stepped into a long jumper, and knocked it down, cutting the Bethlehem lead to 15-10 at the 6:38 mark.

Later in the quarter, Holohan, who was coming off a 36-point outing Friday against Guilderland, continued her hot streak. She broke out a nifty, baseline spin move, and finished with her left hand in the paint to make it a 18-14 game with 3:43 remaining in the first half.

Then, with less than a minute to play, Holohan again converted inside with her off-hand, this time through contact to tie the game at 20.

She missed the potential go-ahead free throw, but on the Warriors’ next trip down the floor, senior guard Bailee Lange bagged a three-pointer from the right-wing, and AP took a 23-20 advantage into the locker room at half time.

It was a lead head coach Sean Organ’s squad would not relinquish out of the break. They outscored Bethlehem 33-20 in the second half – 48-25 after the first quarter – en route to the 56-40 victory.

Holohan’s 20 points marks the sixth time this season she’s reached that plateau. Ahern joined her in double figures with 14, as did junior Tatiana Tune, who netted 10 points. Caroline Davis led the Eagles’ offensive attack with 16 points.

Averill Park (14-2) remains home Friday to close out a three-game homestand, and will host Schenectady. Opening tip-off is slated for 6:00 p.m. with the Patriots. Bethlehem (14-2) will look to get back to form Friday as it welcomes in Columbia at 7 p.m.