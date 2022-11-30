AVERILL PARK, NY (NEWS10) — The Averill Park and Mohonasen boys basketball squads squared off in the opening round of last year’s Section II, Class A sectional tournament; the A-P Warriors rolled to a 76-45 victory. The two sides battled Wednesday night in their respective season openers, and once again, A-P handled Mohon, winning at home 45-38.

Averill Park maintained a 20-10 lead at halftime, and quickly added to it in the third quarter. Junior Ethan Nardacci drove into the paint, and finished a tough, contested layup to put his team up 14 points.

Mohonasen managed to cut into the deficit as the quarter progressed. With just over 4:40 to play, senior guard Jordan LaValley knocked down a top-of-the-key triple, making it an 11-point game.

Then, with time winding down in the quarter, Mohonasen junior Carter Bullinger threaded a pass into the paint for junior forward Andrew Batcher, who finished the easy lay-in. Mohon only trailed by six points at the end of the third frame.

But A-P got the long ball going in the final stanza. Sophomore Justin Matthews Jr. buried a wing three off an assist from Nardacci, putting the Warriors back up double digits at 33-22.

Mohon clawed back within striking distance, trailing by five points with just over four minutes to play in the quarter. But Nardacci put the game out of reach, drilling a corner three-pointer to put the Warriors back up eight points, and they’d salt the game away at the free throw line from there, claiming the 45-38 win.

Averill Park (1-0) will remain at home for its’ next contest Saturday night against Guilderland. Opening tip-off is slated for 6:00. Mohonasen (0-1) hits the road Friday night to battle Ravena at 6:30.