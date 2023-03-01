TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Valley Community College played host to the Section 2 girls basketball Class A semifinals on Tuesday night. After Catholic Central won game one, the defending state champions, Averill Park, took on the four seed, Columbia.

The Warriors controlled the game from the jump, leading 20-6 after the first quarter. They took a 37-12 advantage into the half. They didn’t look back, on their way to a 69-26 win.

The defending champs will take on the Crusaders on Friday at 6:00 PM at HVCC.