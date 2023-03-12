TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class A power Averill Park are region champions again after defeating Indian River 64-38. From the opening tip, the Warriors dominated.

Taylor Holohan scored the first six points for Averill Park, giving them a 6-2 lead. Later on, Bailey Lange exploded with a long three-ball extending the Warriors’ lead by 11.

Averill Park closed the first quarter leading by 14 but kept their foot on the gas in the second quarter thanks to Kayleigh Ahern knocking down a mid-range jumper putting the Warriors up by 27-8. Holohan got involved again turning defense into offense by getting a fast break steal and scoring while taking some contact for the and one.

Averill Park dominated in the second half to secure the regional title.