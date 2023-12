AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park girls advanced to 6-0 on the season after beating Guilderland 65-35. Senior forward Taylor Holohan scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win.

In addition, Kayleigh Ahern dropped 15 and Lillian Wohlleber scored 10. The Warriors will take on Shenendehowa on December 19, at 7:00 p.m.