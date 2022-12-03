AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The defending champion Averill Park Warriors already look to be in mid-season form after their dominating win over Troy on Friday night.

From the opening quarter, the Warriors took flight, and a big reason why was Taylor Holohan. She dropped several buckets on the night. Averill Park’s defense turned into offense with numerous fast break plays that led to scores, and leading the charge was Holohan.

The junior forward finished with 21 points and helped give the Warriors a 19-point lead at the break. Troy didn’t have an answer for the defending champs, who cruised to a whopping 66-26 win.