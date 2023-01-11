BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Averill Park Warriors took down Burnt Hills earlier tonight in a rematch of last season’s Section 2 Class A championship. Tonight marked the Warriors’ fourth straight win as they continue to make another run for back-to-back Section titles.

The Averill Park offense was on a roll in the first quarter, and a big reason why was Taylor Holohan, who scored a bucket that extended their lead to 13-3. However, Burnt Hills showed some fight thanks to Grace O’Connor, who was able to help cut the Warriors’ lead to five near the end of the first quarter.

Averill Park’s hot hand Taylor Holohan scored a bucket to make it 15-10 Warriors. Despite the Spartans closing the gap, Averill Park kept their composure and went on to dominate from there and win 50-32.