Albany County allowing ‘hi-risk’ school sports, citing <4% COVID positivity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Monday’s COVID-update, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy was joined by Health Commissioner Elizabeth Whalen to say that “high-risk” school sports can resume.

“Hospitalizations are coming down and our 7-day average of percent positive rates has now dropped to 3.9%. This now paves the way for high-risk, contact school sports scrimmages and games to move forward, as long as schools have their own health and safety plans on file that have been approved according to the guidelines and after they have sent a signed attestation form to the Albany County Department of Health.”

Whalen said schools must get their medical directors to sign off first.

In January, Albany County said the 4% threshold would determine whether to allow sports like football, wrestling, volleyball, and cheerleading to take the field. Some student-athletes and their families protested that decision late in January at a “Let Us Play!” rally.