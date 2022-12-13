LUBBOCK, T.X. (NEWS10) — Two Capital Region natives won championships at the USA Boxing Nationals in Texas over the weekend.

The Next Bunch Boxings’ Devonce Harvey and Ejahnii-Guerrero Dickson won the USA Boxing national championships in the 165 and 177 weight classes. In addition, both fighters are now ranked number one in their respective weight class in the nation.

Harvey defeated Noel Batiste and Malachi Jones to claim the national title and Guerrero Dickson won the championship unopposed. Both say accomplishing these milestones is great and that they are glad to represent their hometown.

“To me, it’s a great accomplishment because now I get to go out there with the top fighters, said Guerrero-Dickson. “Beat up on the top people. Show them what I’m made of from Albany. First female to do it. I feel like I’ve been ready for the top fighters. It’s just now I’m on the platform to really be able to beat them up now.”

Harvey holds an (8-7) overall record and wants to keep the momentum going. He’s been boxing since he was four years old and said it felt unreal when he won the national championship.

“It felt like a dream to me like I knew that it was going to come, but I didn’t know that it was going to like be at this moment and time,” Harvey said. “I knew that after I put the city on my back we was going to take it further to bigger and better things and that’s where we’re headed to right now.”