ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Falcons had four players score in double figures in their 67-60 win over Rome Free Academy Friday afternoon. Leading the way in points was senior guard Taliyah Braxton with 14. The other double-digit scorers were Shonyae Edmonds, Iyanna Weedon, and Nevaeh House.

In the opening quarter, Edmonds got loose on a fast break and scored on a layup to help the Falcons finish off a 7-2 run to open the game. Later in the quarter, Albany began to find its rhythm from behind the arc. Taliyah Braxton nails a big shot to put the Falcons up by nine.

In the second quarter, the Black Knights fought back to cut into the deficit. Nijae Matthews-Brown nets a three-pointer to bring them within six, but the Falcons’ offense was too hot to handle today.

Edmonds scored a three-point shot in the third quarter to put the Falcons up double digits, and they would go on to win 67 to 60.