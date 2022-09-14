EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Defense shined in the boys soccer matchup between the Albany high school Falcons, and the Columbia high school Blue Devils. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw Tuesday night on Columbia’s home turf in East Greenbush, N.Y.

Columbia senior midfielder Kyle Hebler opened up the scoring in the first half with a goal to put the Blue Devils ahead 1-0.

Late in the first half, Albany scored the equalizer, and the game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

In the second half, both goalkeeper’s made clutch stops, including a game-saving double save from Columbia sophomore goalkeeper Alexander Roy on an Albany corner kick, and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Albany (2-0-2) returns home Thursday for their next game, welcoming in Shenendehowa for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff. Columbia (0-1-1) will host another home game Thursday, and square off with Niskayuna. Game time is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.