ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coming into their game yesterday Glens Falls and Albany Academy both had eight wins, but only one team could earn win nine after it was all said and done.

The Cadets went into the half with a lead, but Glens Falls tried to close the gap in the third quarter. Oscar Lilac nets a corner three to cut the Cadet’s lead to two. However, Albany was ready to respond. Robert Chandler took an inbound pass from Gianni DiCerbo and scored on a three-point shot of his own extending their lead to 40-35.

Glens Falls didn’t go away quietly and kept fighting back. Brody Holcomb sent up a prayer from the top of the key and scored to make it a two-point game again, but Albany was ready to respond. They turned their defense into offense which allowed Arthur Foster to get behind the Glens Falls defense and score on a slam dunk.

The Cadets were able to pull away with a 59-53 win.