GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Academy for Boys came close but ran out of time in the Class A Federation tournament championship against Monsignor Farrell 55-51.

The Lions led early, but the Cadets fought back thanks to Arthur Foster’s shooting from three-point range. A big three from Foster tied the game at 19 in the second quarter, which also sparked more sharp shooting from Cyrus Matia, who knocked down a corner three that trimmed the Lion’s lead by three at the half.

Monsignor Farrell came out swinging in the second half. Timothy Manuelian sparked the offense knocking down a corner three to give the Lions a 38-30 lead. That momentum shifted to Edward Loughlin, who netted a triple from the same spot, which led to the Lions ending the third quarter with a seven-point lead.

The Cadets mustered up another surge on offense thanks to Bobby Chandler, who scored off a layup to bring Albany within five. They would trim it down to three thanks to some free throw shooting, but Monsignor was able to hold them off and win the Class A title.