ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heading into their semifinal game against defending Class A champion Tappan Zee, the Albany Academy Cadets have narrowed down some keys to the game.

Although the Cadets haven’t seen any action since February, it’s given them a chance to draw up a game plan. Head coach Jim Driggs laid out some of the team strengths they will use to their advantage during the game.

“I think we have guys that can shoot the ball from three, and then we have some post presence that we can play through,” Driggs said. “In Cyrus Matia as well, and Brooks Brennan. So I think that we have good balance. It’s going to be a challenge for us this weekend against a really good team, but we’re excited to play.”

Game time is Saturday, March 25, at 11 AM at Guilderland high school.