GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — In their first season as a team, the Adirondack United made it to the state championship game but fell short to Clinton.

With a freshman-filled roster the United offense scored over 100 goals last season, but return this year ready to make another run for the state championship. That experience has lit a fire under the United, and head coach Jeff Willis said the early stages of practice have been filled with an intense approach.

“I think the big thing is that they’re not going to take any game for granted, and they know that every team that we play is going to approach it as if it was a state championship, even though it might be the first game of the season,” Willis said. “So they have to be prepared, and they have to play hard every game and every shift.”

The United start their season on December 9 against Beekmantown.