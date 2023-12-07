GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a historic inaugural 2022-2023 season, the Adirondack United are ready to take Section2 by storm.

Tekla: “All I want to do is win so, the intensity has been really high in practice and I feel like everyone is just as excited as I am. Super excited for what we’re going to be able to do.”

What the United want to do, is make it back to the state title game. Last season Adirondack made it to the chip but was bested by Clinton. Given their prowess they know opposing teams want to give them their best shot.

“The pressure’s always going to be on but I feel like that we all kind of thrive off it and last year being our inaugural season we’re kind of used to it,” said Bayley Duffy.

The United were a standout team last season and understand that other teams will be aiming to knock them off. Coach Willis believes his team isn’t fazed by that possibility.

“Every team that we play is going to approach it as if it was a state championship even though it might be the first game of the season,” Willis said.

Last year the United scored 121 goals with Bayley Duffy and Lillian Willis being the key cogs for the offense. Willis believes that unit has grown since last season in addition to the defense.

“It’s hard to believe but I think we’ve gotten better offensively too and it’s not so much the Bayley’s and Lillian’s on this team, it’s that second, third, fourth line where I’ve seen some tremendous improvement,” said Willis. “Yeah, I think our defense gets overlooked. I mean everybody sees Bayley and they see Lillian and some of the offensive skill but you know on the back side you got Ava Reynolds and Maddy Macaulay, but we do have a really strong defense. I think it was probably less than a goal a game.

Ultimately the goal is to get back to the state title game and finish what they started last February.

“Losing that state championship game isn’t fun for anybody and that’s just been our prime motivation. Kind of felt like the job wasn’t finished,” Duffy.

Last year’s experience has lit a fire under the United and they’re working towards another run to the big game.

“It’s kind of I think driven us all to get better this summer and this off-season and I think almost everyone has improved,” said Fine-Lease.