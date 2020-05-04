A twins bond on the basketball court

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A sibling’s bond is unbreakable, but there’s something about have a twin that makes the bond even stronger.

Sophie and Lilly Phillips were born just 60 seconds apart and while some may argue that they look identical, they’re actually not. They said people mix them up quite often.

The Phillips twins are writing their own chapter on the basketball court over at Cambridge High School, a love they’ve both shared early on.

Lilly said, “It’s awesome just being able to play sports and we also had the same friends growing up,” but don’t think they ease up on each other on the court.



Lilly added, “It’s fun to always have that competitor that you can always try and beat.”

Sophie said, “It helps because we can motivate each other and push each other,” so much so that when one reaches a milestone, the other is not far behind.

Sophie joined the 1,000 points club in December and just two months later, Lilly joined her sister.

“When I did it this year,” Sophie said, “I said okay, I’m going to help her get it but I know she can and she’s going to do it.”

Lilly added, “It definitely motivated me because I knew I could but seeing her do it, it made it seem more possible.”

Motivation runs in the Phillips household; the girls are coached by their father. “He also holds us to a higher standard just because we’re his kids”, Lilly said.

Sophie added, “He’s always telling us how we can improve or what we did wrong or what we can improve,” and how to prepare for what to come next.

The girls have a few offers on the table, one which includes coach Mullen at UAlbany but they haven’t made a final decision but they do know that whether they end up together or not, basketball is definitely in their future.