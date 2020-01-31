A Mother-Daughter Duo On The Basketball Court

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Natasha Chudy is only a freshmen and the second leading scorer on the Saratoga Springs varsity girls basketball team.
Everyone in her family plays basketball so it came at no surprise when she decided to pick up the sport as well.
Both of her parents played sports at Union College, in fact, her mother, Robin Chudy, currently holds the all-time leading scorer record for the Dutchwomen and was the first female inducted into the Union Athletics Hall of Fame.
Chudy now coaches the girls varsity basketball team at Saratoga High, an experience both mother and daughter enjoy together.
“I love having her giving me corrections and helping me, sometimes I’m like ‘mom’ you know ‘you can cool it’ but most of the time I just love having her there and giving me advice.”Natasha Chudy on her mom coaching her