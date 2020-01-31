A Mother-Daughter Duo On The Basketball Court

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa stayed unbeaten in the Suburban Council with a 67-54 win over Bethlehem. The Plainsmen outscored the Eagles 19-6 in the second quarter taking a 14-point lead into the half.

Bethlehem would get back into the game in the third cutting the lead to six at one point, but they would not get any closer. Jake Reinisch led Shen with 13 points in the win.