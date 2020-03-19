ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over in Ballston Spa, coaches are communicating with their student athletes through video chat.
Whether it’s providing different workouts everyone can do on their own or just sharing some words of encouragement during the dark time, it’s a way to stay connected.
Softball head coach, Amanda Fifield told News10, “I’m uploading daily videos for the girls in terms of a demonstration of a workout that they need to do, and then I will send them links of different videos from different drills.
She’s not the only one changing things up. On the boy side, baseball head coach, Curtis Nobles is using more of an independent approach.
“It’s very important that you use this time not to reflect on things we can’t control but the things we can,” Nobles said, “and it’s more of informative self awareness.”
He added that they are trying to make sure everyone stay hungry and humble because when they opportunity comes, they just have to be ready.
A different way of coaching
