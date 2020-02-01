A Colonial Council Clash Between The Top Two Teams In The Division

The Shenendehowa girls basketball team put their perfect record on the line Friday night when they met the Silver Warriors on the court at Niskayuna High School.

Niskayuna were off to a great start, leading by as much as 9 in the first half. Shen had an answer for every point Nisky put on the board.

With less than three-thirty left in the third quarter, Rylee Carpenter knocks down two free-throws to tie the game at 34 for the first time. They'd take the lead but would lose it before the final frame.

With less than five minutes left in regulation, Meghan Huerter laid in two of her 16 points to give Shenendehowa the lead and the Lady Plainsmen would not look back from there.

Shen would run away with a 68-52 come back win to remain undefeated on the season.