A bond beyond the diamond

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Teammates and best friends becoming rivals isn’t the ideal situation but when the support for one another doesn’t change, it makes it okay.

Jackson Defayette said, “we went up through school ball, through modified JV/Varsity. All three of us were on Varsity when we were sophomores and we were tight as ever then, our bond has been as tight as ever.”

Jackson Defayette is talking about his bond between him, Anthony Ruzzo, and Ryan Brown. These graduating seniors from Schalmont high school are helping each other prepare to play ball beyond the Sabres.

Ruzzo added, “It’s nice to know that I know that these guys will always have my back and will always be there for me.”

Brown stated, “Ant was saying the other day, the best coach you ever had is Jackson, the best hitting coach you ever had is Jackson, because we’re always there for each other and helping each other out, I’ll have a million questions we ask each other and we all kind of figure it out together.”

The boys decided to split up for this next chapter, but they won’t be too far away. “I always grew up playing at Shuttleworth field where Union plays and I always loved playing on that field, it’s a great field,” Ruzzo said, and he’ll get the chance to play on that field.

While Ruzzo committed to play at Union, Defayette will head to UAlbany and Brown will attend RPI, but the rivalry won’t break this bond. “I’m looking forward to facing Ryan on the diamond,” Ruzzo stated, “That should be fun and I know that whenever me and Ryan play, Jack will make an appearance so I know we’ll see him in the crowd hopefully.”

Without sharing too much information when they get to college, they say they’ll always meet up in the batting cages to help each other out.